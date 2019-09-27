  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Drones Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: PM address at UNGA; Full script of Modi's speech

    By Vishal S
    |

    New York, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Prime Minister Modi was the fourth speaker after President of Mauritius, Vice President of Indonesia and Prime Minister of Lesotho. This was PM Modi's second address at the UNGA. The PM kept his address short to around 20 minutes but touched upon a wide range of issues.

    Watch Prime Minister Modi's full address at UNGA here:

    Prime Minister's of Norway and Singapore spoke after PM Modi, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was the seventh speaker at UNGA today. Prime Minister Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address. He addressed the General Assembly in Hindi. Since its participation as a founding member of the UN in 1945, India has shown unwavering commitment to promote broad-based inclusive economic growth and development in the world, the prime minister said last week in his departure statement.

    Full script of PM Modi's address at UNGA (United Nations General Assembly):

    CLICK HERE

    Image courtesy - Twitter/@MEAIndia
    Image courtesy - Twitter/@MEAIndia

    [Must unite against terror for the sake of humanity, says Modi; Makes no mention of Pak]

    More UNITED NATIONS News

    Read more about:

    united nations narendra modi new york

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue