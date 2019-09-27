Watch: PM address at UNGA; Full script of Modi's speech

New York, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Prime Minister Modi was the fourth speaker after President of Mauritius, Vice President of Indonesia and Prime Minister of Lesotho. This was PM Modi's second address at the UNGA. The PM kept his address short to around 20 minutes but touched upon a wide range of issues.

Prime Minister's of Norway and Singapore spoke after PM Modi, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was the seventh speaker at UNGA today. Prime Minister Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address. He addressed the General Assembly in Hindi. Since its participation as a founding member of the UN in 1945, India has shown unwavering commitment to promote broad-based inclusive economic growth and development in the world, the prime minister said last week in his departure statement.

Must unite against terror for the sake of humanity, says Modi; Makes no mention of Pak

A powerful message on terrorism



PM @narendramodi at #UNGA : We belong to a country which has given the message of peace (Buddha) not war (yuddha) to the world. Terrorism is the biggest challenge not for one country, but for the entire world & humanity. https://t.co/ff54Fw91MO pic.twitter.com/sgXtBCKU8q — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2019

Our message to the world: Harmony & Peace! pic.twitter.com/Dq5SYM0VyE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2019