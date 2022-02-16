WATCH: Flock of birds fall to death in Mexico

Video: Tail strike, how this pilot took off despite flight tilting

International

oi-Deepika S

Mexoci, Feb 16: A video of hundreds of birds mysteriously fell out of the sky in the northern Mexico City has gone viral on social media. However, the cause of death is unknown yet.

According to a report in USA Today, a veterinarian pointed that the birds either inhaled toxic fumes, possibly from a heater, or were electrocuted while perching on power lines.

While social media users speculated that 5G could be the cause behind the mysterious deaths.

In an interview to The Guardian, Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, told that blame for the incident could lie with a predatory bird.

Hundreds of birds mysteriously plummet to their deaths in Chihuahua, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/j0JyP6ZcnM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2022

"This looks like a raptor like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock, like they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low," he said.

"You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above," he added.

Climate Crisis can be the only explanation, said a twitter user.

"Are there any reasonable scientific theories about why this happens?" asked another.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 13:10 [IST]