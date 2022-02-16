YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: Flock of birds fall to death in Mexico

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mexoci, Feb 16: A video of hundreds of birds mysteriously fell out of the sky in the northern Mexico City has gone viral on social media. However, the cause of death is unknown yet.

    According to a report in USA Today, a veterinarian pointed that the birds either inhaled toxic fumes, possibly from a heater, or were electrocuted while perching on power lines.

    WATCH: Flock of birds fall to death in Mexico

    While social media users speculated that 5G could be the cause behind the mysterious deaths.

    In an interview to The Guardian, Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, told that blame for the incident could lie with a predatory bird.

    "This looks like a raptor like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock, like they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low," he said.

    "You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above," he added.

    Climate Crisis can be the only explanation, said a twitter user.

    "Are there any reasonable scientific theories about why this happens?" asked another.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news birds

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X