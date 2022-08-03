Watch: Chinese tanks roll down highways as Pelosi visits Taiwan

Taiwan will not back down, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid heightened military threats

Beijing, Aug 03: As tensions continued to soar over the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, social media users reported spotting of heavy movement of tanks and other military equipment near the border with the island nation. China claims Taiwan to be its own territory.

Yin Sura, a Chinese social media handle posted a video clip showing a column of Chinese armoured vehicles on a busy road while others drove past it in a car.

In Fujian right now😯😯 pic.twitter.com/hHxfPTDQEo — Yin Sura 尹苏拉 (@yin_sura) August 2, 2022

Another video showed trucks carrying tanks stationed on them.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping has said that Beijing is keeping its eyes open in the wake of the visit by Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Our eyes open not to miss single provocation: Xi on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

The Chinese president also said that his country continues to look at the world with eyes open not to miss a single provocation from the US reactionaries.

Meanwhile Taiwan has announced increased military alert levels after the visit by Pelosi.

The Global Times in a report said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched massive military drills around the island of Taiwan, including a long-range live fire drill in the Taiwan Straits and a live fire conventional missile drill to the east of the island.

The PLA will also conduct a series of live fire military drills from August 4 and 7 in six different areas that encircle the island of Taiwan from all directions, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A report by China Central Television showed the J-20 stealth fighter jets taking off from an airfield on Tuesday evening, with launchers or rockets and missiles also mobilising under shares of the night.

