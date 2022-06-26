It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz: PM Modi ahead of his visit to Germany

WATCH: Bavarian band welcomes PM Modi in Germany

New Delhi, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking part in the G7 summit landed in Germany to a welcome music by the Bavarian band.

Besides participating in the G7 Summit discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality, PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

The prime minister will have multiple bilateral meetings in addition to attending the G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations, during his around 60-hour stay in Germany and the UAE.

Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, as stated by Chancellor Scholz. I quote "to recognize the democracies of the global south as partners".

During the visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 as also the guest countries on the side-lines of the G7 Summit.

The G7 Summit has chosen five key priorities for the current year. And in broad term these are: 1) energy transition, 2) economic recovery and transformation, 3) pandemic prevention and control, 4) sustainable investments and infrastructure and 5) promotion of shared values of democracy.

PM Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian community on his arrival in Munich today.

PM Modi also interacted with children among the members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him at the Munich hotel where he will be staying during his visit to Germany.



On the day of the Summit, that is 27th of June, Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in two sessions along with other partner countries of the G7 Summit. First one relates to climate, energy and health and the second session is on food security and gender equality.

India's regular participation at the G7 Summits clearly points to increasing acceptance and recognition that India needs to be a part of any and every sustained effort to find solution to solve the challenges, global challenges in particular which are being faced by the world.

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be traveling to United Arab Emirates on 28th of June to pay personal condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nayhan, the former UAE president and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

This will be Prime Minister's first meeting at the same time with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan since his election, as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The last visit of Prime Minister to UAE took place in August 2019. And the last visit of the President of UAE as then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi took place in January 2017 when he visited India as the Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations of India on 26th of January that year.