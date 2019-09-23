  • search
    Waited for long to greet you: Syed Akbaruddin receives PM Modi in US

    By Shreya
    New York, Sep 23: India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Syed Akbaruddin, who received Narendra Modi at the airport on Sunday (local time), took to Twitter to share his excitement while awaiting the Prime Minister's arrival in New York City.

    Syed Akbaruddin receives PM Modi in US

    "Welcome PM @narendramodi. We @IndiaUNNewYork have waited for long to greet u," he tweeted.

    PM Modi, who arrived here to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, will have a packed schedule, meetings with a number of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, and address the important sessions on climate change and universal health over the next five days.

    Modi arrived at the J F K International Airport on Sunday night after delivering an electrifying address in Houston at the "Howdy, Modi" event to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora along with President Trump.

      India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin has said that the country's engagement and outreach at the 74th UN General Assembly will be unprecedented and will result in concrete, tangible, action-oriented outcomes.

      A total of over 75 Heads of State and foreign ministers will be meeting with Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan during the week across various platforms. Modi's day Monday will begin with the high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber.

      Modi is among the first set of speakers to address the summit, along with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

      Over 63 countries have been invited to speak at the Summit, which will demonstrate solutions by governments, the private sector and civil society to reduce emissions and build climate resilience and adaptation.

