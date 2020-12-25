YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Virus cluster: China tests millions in port

    By
    |

    Beijing, Dec 25: Authorities in China's northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new coronavirus cases were reported there in the last 24 hours.

    The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases. In five neighbourhood divisions, authorities have shut schools and public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds.

    Virus cluster: China tests millions in port

    Beijing is also on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week.

    It takes up to 24 hrs to detect mutant coronavirus strain: CSIR chief

      PM Modi releases Rs.18000 Cr into bank account of 9 Cr farmers|Oneindia News

      The city began mass testing in the neighbourhood and workplace of one of the asymptomatic cases, a restaurant employee who worked handling cold chain.

      More CHINA News

      Read more about:

      china coronavirus

      Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 25, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X