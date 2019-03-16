  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video: Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigrants after NZ shootings hit with egg

    By
    |

    Melbourne, March 16: Even as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood by New Zealand in the wake of the fatal terror attacks in two packed mosques in Christchurch in maritime neighbour New Zealand on Friday saying Australia and New Zealand are not just partners but a family, a senator from his country faced an unpleasant experience in relation to the matter.

    Video: Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigrants after NZ shootings hit with egg

    Queensland Senator Fraser Anning sparked an outrage after he held Muslim immigrants responsible for the mosque shootings and was hit with a raw egg at a news conference in Melbourne on Saturday, March 16.

    Also Read | Send love to Muslims, NZ PM to Trump

    The 69-year-old posted some controversial tweets on Friday including one that asked: "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?"

    TV cameras caught Anning getting hit by an egg thrown at him by a 17-year-old boy while he was speaking at the media conference. The youngster was standing next to the politician and hit the back of his head with the egg. An irked Anning turned around to see who it was and punched him.

    Also Read | 'Our gun laws will change': New Zealand PM vows reform after mosque massacre

    He was in for more fight with the boy who continued to film Anning after doing his act till someone intervened. A journalist Henry Belot posted the video of the instance on Twitter.

    Some of Anning's supporters pinned the teenager to the floor. According to the police, the boy was arrested but released later without charge pending further enquiries.

    More terrorism NewsView All

    Read more about:

    terrorism australia video

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue