Video: Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigrants after NZ shootings hit with egg

Melbourne, March 16: Even as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood by New Zealand in the wake of the fatal terror attacks in two packed mosques in Christchurch in maritime neighbour New Zealand on Friday saying Australia and New Zealand are not just partners but a family, a senator from his country faced an unpleasant experience in relation to the matter.

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning sparked an outrage after he held Muslim immigrants responsible for the mosque shootings and was hit with a raw egg at a news conference in Melbourne on Saturday, March 16.

The 69-year-old posted some controversial tweets on Friday including one that asked: "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?"

Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence? — Senator Fraser Anning (@fraser_anning) March 15, 2019

TV cameras caught Anning getting hit by an egg thrown at him by a 17-year-old boy while he was speaking at the media conference. The youngster was standing next to the politician and hit the back of his head with the egg. An irked Anning turned around to see who it was and punched him.

He was in for more fight with the boy who continued to film Anning after doing his act till someone intervened. A journalist Henry Belot posted the video of the instance on Twitter.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

Some of Anning's supporters pinned the teenager to the floor. According to the police, the boy was arrested but released later without charge pending further enquiries.