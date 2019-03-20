  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Venezuela crisis: Trump reaffirms that US considering 'all options'

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Mar 20: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed that "all options" are being considered in his drive to bring down Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro. "All options are on the table," he told reporters in the White House.

    "It's a shame what's happening in Venezuela -- the debt and the destruction and the hunger." Trump spoke at a meeting where he hosted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has backed the US-led campaign to pressure Maduro.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    In response, the Venezuelan foreign ministry accused Trump and Bolsonaro of being apologists for war, and described their statements as "dangerous" and a "threat to international peace and security." "No neofascist alliance will succeed in overcoming the independent and sovereign will of the Venezuelan people, nor will it succeed in its aim to spread hatred and war strategies," it said.

    [Massive electricity blackout across Venezuela, Maduro blames US]

    The United States and more than 50 other countries, including Brazil, recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, as Venezuela's rightful president.

    The White House said Trump would also discuss the Venezuela crisis with Caribbean leaders -- including from the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia -- at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday.

    PTI

    More venezuela News

    Read more about:

    venezuela united states donald trump

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue