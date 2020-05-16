US will donate ventilators to friends in India says Trump

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, May 16: The US will donate ventilators to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We are also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat this invisible enemy, US President, Donald Trump said in a tweet.

It may be recalled that India had earlier supplied large shipments of hydroxychloroquine to the US to help it fight the pandemic. The US has recorded 87,000 deaths and 14 lakh cases.

The virus that originated from Wuhan in China has claimed 3 lakh lives globally. China on the other hand has recorded 81,500 cases.