US: Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an 'intentional act'

pti-Deepika S

Nashville, Dec 25: The Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said about three hours after the explosion shook the area that investigators believe it was “an intentional act.”

Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion.

Andrew McCabe, a former deputy FBI director, told CNN that an explosion of this size would be investigated as a possible act of terrorism. He said it was possible police were the target of the explosions given they were answering a report of a suspicious vehicle when it blew up.

Authorities were on their way to the scene after 6 a.m. before the explosion occurred in a recreational vehicle parked near a bank building in the heart of Nashville, the capital of both the US state of Tennessee and US country music.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper urged people to stay away from the downtown area, as police and federal authorities launched their investigation.