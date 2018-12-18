US: Trump remains adamant on wall funding even as govt approaches shutdown

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 18: The United States administration is staring at a partial shutdown that would affect key departments like transportation, security and justice but President Donald Trump is not ready to cede any ground on his plan to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has continued with his demand for increased funds for the proposed wall aimed at securing the US from immigrants and if his demand is not met by Friday, December 21, sites like Statue of Liberty could close for the upcoming holidays and public sector workers will left without pay.

Trump will leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for 16 days starting Friday. On Monday, the president lashed out at the Democrats in a tweet saying: "Anytime you hear a Democrat saying that you can have good Boarder (sic) Security without a Wall, write them off as just another politician following the party line." He later deleted the tweet which had yet another wrong spelling and posted it again with the blunder rectified.

Anytime you hear a Democrat saying that you can have good Border Security without a Wall, write them off as just another politician following the party line. Time for us to save billions of dollars a year and have, at the same time, far greater safety and control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2018

The Democrats policy of Child Seperation on the Border during the Obama Administration was far worse than the way we handle it now. Remember the 2014 picture of children in cages - the Obama years. However, if you don’t separate, FAR more people will come. Smugglers use the kids! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

President Trump is threatening to shut down the federal government, including the @NatlParkService. With virtually no staff on hand, park visitors & resources are left unprotected -- as evidenced by damage and impacts from the last #shutdown, to name a few: — National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) December 16, 2018

On Sunday, December 16, Trump also took a dig at the previous Barack Obama administration saying its policy of child separation (again Trump erred, spelled it "Seperation") on the border was worse than how it is done now. He said the separation is important to prevent more people entering the US and added that the children were used by smugglers.

The Trump administration has come under severe criticism over its handling of families of immigrants at the border by separating the kids from their parents during the interrogation of the latter.

The Congress could see the third shutdown in two years with funding yet to be agreed for nine of 15 government agencies, including key ones like NASA and FDA.

The president said last week during a confrontational meeting with Democratic leaders at the Oval Office that he would be "proud" to shut down the government if the funding for the wall was not approved by the Congress.

Trump's Republican Party lost its majority in the House of Representatives in the mid-term elections held last month and the Democrats made a comeback. The GOP though has retained its control over the Senate.