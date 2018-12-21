US to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan

International

oi-Vikas SV

Washington, Dec 21: The Trump administration is planning to reduce the number of U.S. troops. This comes a day after Trump announced cut down of troops from Syria. Currently, the United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.

"That decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal," the official told AFP on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

News about the Afghanistan plan comes a day after Trump ordered the "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, declaring the US has defeated ISIS in Syria, reported CNN.

Also Read | United States is considering a total withdrawal of its forces from Syria

Currently, the United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a NATO mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations. Trump made his decision Tuesday, the same time he told the Pentagon he wanted to pull all US forces out of Syria. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quit earlier Thursday, saying his views were no longer reconcilable with Trump's.

Trump has long been critical of the US presence in Afghanistan, which began after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The president's twin foreign policy decisions on Syria and Afghanistan are nothing less than epic, and could begin to unspool a series of cascading and unpredictable events across the Middle East and in Afghanistan. Mattis and other top military advisors last year persuaded Trump to commit thousands of new troops to Afghanistan, where the Taliban were slaughtering local forces in the thousands and making major gains.

Also Read | Syria: Trump is not withdrawing troops but surrendering to a lot of players, says security expert

Trump at the time said his instinct was to get out of Afghanistan. The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be returning from Afghanistan. The pull out comes as the US pushes for a peace deal with the Taliban.

OneIndia News with PTI/AFP inputs