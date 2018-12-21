  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    US to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 21: The Trump administration is planning to reduce the number of U.S. troops. This comes a day after Trump announced cut down of troops from Syria. Currently, the United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.

    "That decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal," the official told AFP on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

    US to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan
    A file photo of US troops in Afghanistan

    News about the Afghanistan plan comes a day after Trump ordered the "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, declaring the US has defeated ISIS in Syria, reported CNN.

    Also Read | United States is considering a total withdrawal of its forces from Syria

    Currently, the United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a NATO mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations. Trump made his decision Tuesday, the same time he told the Pentagon he wanted to pull all US forces out of Syria. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quit earlier Thursday, saying his views were no longer reconcilable with Trump's.

    Trump has long been critical of the US presence in Afghanistan, which began after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

    The president's twin foreign policy decisions on Syria and Afghanistan are nothing less than epic, and could begin to unspool a series of cascading and unpredictable events across the Middle East and in Afghanistan. Mattis and other top military advisors last year persuaded Trump to commit thousands of new troops to Afghanistan, where the Taliban were slaughtering local forces in the thousands and making major gains.

    Also Read | Syria: Trump is not withdrawing troops but surrendering to a lot of players, says security expert

    Trump at the time said his instinct was to get out of Afghanistan. The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be returning from Afghanistan. The pull out comes as the US pushes for a peace deal with the Taliban.

    OneIndia News with PTI/AFP inputs

    Read more about:

    united states afghanistan troops us military

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue