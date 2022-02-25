US to consult India on Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Feb 25: The United States will have consultations with India on the crisis in Ukraine following a military operation from Russia.

"We are going to have consultations with India (on the Ukrainian crisis). We haven't resolved that fully," US President Joe Biden told reporters during a White House news conference on the Ukrainian crisis.

He was responding to a question if India was fully on board with the United States on the Russian aggression.

It is understood that India and the US are not on the same page on the Ukrainian crisis.

India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the US has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and half.

It is believed that the Biden administration at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department and its National Security Council have reached out to their Indian counterparts at multiple levels seeking full support from it on the Ukrainian crisis.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his move to launch a military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from the neighbouring country.

He also warned other countries that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see "consequences they have never seen".

On Thursday, President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.