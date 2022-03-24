US tiger team strategises in event of Russia using nukes

Laboratory containing samples of radionuclides at Chernobyl nuclear power plant destroyed by Russia

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Mar 24: A tiger team of the White House is strategising possible nuclear scenarios in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A team of the US national security advisers has been holding mock drills to work out different potential responses if Russia should use nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, a New York Times report said.

Further the report also said that the group is also holding classified sessions to determine a response in case Moscow expands its war into other neighbouring territories. They are also discussing ways to help European allies as they struggle to accept the scores of refugees from Ukraine.

The tiger team was formed in October according to a report in the Washington Post.

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 9:46 [IST]