US suspends security assistance to Pakistan, forces action on Islamists

Spelling more trouble for Pakistan, the United States has suspended security assistance to the country. The US announced that it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan for failing to take decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. Washington believes that the Taliban and Haqqani Network are destablising the region.

State department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that she could not provide a dollar value for the suspended aid. She however added that it was in addition to the 255 million US dollars in military aid the US put on hold in August.

Today we can confirm we are suspending security assistance only to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. We consider them to be destablising the region and also targeting US personnel, she also told a news briefing.

She further said that the details were being worked out on the additional funds. Earlier defence secretary, Jim Mattis said that the policy on military aid was still under formulation.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump had tweeted that the US had foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid in the last 15 years and got nothing in return but lies and deceit.

OneIndia News