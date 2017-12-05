US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban

In a major boost for Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court has allowed the full enforcement of the travel ban to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

The judges with two dissenting votes said that the policy can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts.

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the United States could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded.

OneIndia News