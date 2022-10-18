From Diwali Offers to Travel Benefits; Here are Your Top Credit Card Choices for This Festive Season!

US streets light up with Diwali lights for 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Washington, Oct 11: Every year, during this time, the entire country is gripped in festivities and celebrations with various important Hindu festivals falling in these latter months of the year. But India is not the only country that lights up with celebrations now. If you visit the United States of America in October, don't be too surprised if you are welcomed in different states with various Indian customs or traditions or if amid the Halloween cheer, you hear the Indian chants or beats too.

Yes, a global movement highlighting Hinduism as a tradition has begun once again in the United States with the 'Shobha Yatra' in Chicago.

Since 2013, it has been celebrated in parts of the US. In fact, several US states, including Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Massachusetts, proclaimed October as the Hindu Heritage Month in 2021 as the Hinduism has contributed greatly to America through its unique history and heritage.

Different Dates for Different States

The celebration takes place on different dates in the said states in October as this is the month of festivals according to the Hindu calendar. Navaratri, Dussehra, Karva Chauth, Deepavali, and Bhai Dooj are some of the festivals that falls in this month.

On October 8, a 'Shobha Yatra' was held in Chicago where Hindus took part in a celebratory procession with members of the diaspora gathering at Swami Vivekanand Marg near the Art Institute of Chicago. This place holds a lot of significance as Swami Vivekakanda delivered his world famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893.

The Hindus sported traditional attires with coloruful bindis (women) and tilaks (men) on their forehead. The saffron flag was also seen at the procession.

The event was conducted with the support of the local law enforcement agency.

The Hindu Heritage Month is celebrated over 32 states and 91 congressional districts in the US.

Last year, many states proclaimed October as the Hindu Heritage Month where the office of the governors of various states, congressmen and Senators noted that communities of the faith have long served as beacons of hope, sharing their beliefs and bettering their communities through service; improving and inspiring the lives of thousands of followers around the world. Hinduism has contributed greatly to our state and nation through its unique history and heritage, according to a PTI report.

Demand for Formal Declaration by US Govt

Meanwhile, the Hindu groups in America are campaigning and striving hard for the declaration of Hindu Heritage Month formally by the US government.

Keeping in with aspirations of the three million strong Hindu-American community and in order to continue to harbour and maintain good relations with India, the motherland of millions of Hindu-Americans, we urge you (the president) to formally declare by an Executive Order the month of October as the Hindu Heritage Month, they had said last October.

Multi-generational Hindus from different parts of the world who call the US their home showcase their vibrancy in arts, dance, music, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, ayurveda and food in all its richness for this month-long celebration in October.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 14:55 [IST]