US stand on China unlikely to change even if Dems win midterm polls: Experts

Beijing, Oct 22: The US is set for its midterm elections on November 6 but even if the Democrats see a change in their fortunes and make a comeback in the polls, it is unlikely that the US's policy towards China will change, feel observers.

According to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhao Quansheng, director of the Centre for Asian Studies at American University in Washington, said in an event in Beijing that there exists a "bipartisan consensus" in Washington in favour of a hard line stance against the Chinese.

"The likelihood of a change in China policy is very limited," Zhao was quoted as saying at the forum on US-China relations on Thursday, October 18.

In the high-stake midterm elections next month, the Republicans and Democrats will lock horns in all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Polls have indicated that the Republicans will have a tough task to hold both the houses, especially the House of Representatives.

For US President Donald Trump, the midterm elections are of big significance and an adverse result for the Grand Old Party could show down his 'administrative blitz'. However, there could be little change in Washington's stand vis-à-vis China and the Congress could pass bills that take a tough stand on Beijing.

According to the diplomatic observers, the Democrats were likely to back US businesses that seek action to curb what they feel unfair Chinese trade practices like alleged theft of intellectual property and technology transfers by force.

"Even if Trump loses in the midterms, the sentiments he has fanned in Washington will persist," a Chinese government adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying by SCMP.