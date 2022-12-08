US rocket launchers to Ukraine have a special feature: They can't fire into Russia!

The launchers works only with shorter-range munitions which can strike only the territory occupied by the Russian forces, but not reach far into Russia

Washington, Dec 08: The United States, which supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers (HIMARS) to Ukraine, sent a modified HIMARS which makes the launchers incapable of firing long-range missiles. The Biden administration took the decision so as not to escalate the war between the two countries.

The changes made the launchers incapable of firing long-range missiles into Russia, as per a report in the US media. As a result, the launchers works only with shorter-range munitions which could strike only the territory occupied by the Russian forces, but not reach far into Russia, officials told the daily.

The US did not provide the launchers with US Army Tactical Missile System rockets (ATACMS) which have a range of 200 kilometers. Knowing the Ukraine might acquire them from other countries, it modified HIMARS.

"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line and will become a direct party to the conflict," Reuters quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying in September.

Ukraine has received at least 20 HIMARS since the war broke out and this has enabled it to strike distant Russian positions while moving out of the way quickly to avoid retaliation. It has to be noted that Russia has failed to destroy a single HIMARS launcher till now, according to a report in Politico. This weapon has been used to strike Russian ammunition depots, logistics supplies and command centers on Ukrainian territory, according to the publication.

