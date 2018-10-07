US rejects ICJ ruling that asked it to ease action on Iran

Washington, Oct 7: The United States this week continued with its strong stand rejecting multilateral bodies after it pulled out of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) protocol and a 1955 treaty of friendship with Iran. The US's latest moves were triggered by the ICJ's ruling on October 3 that the former must ensure that its sanctions on Iran did not affect the West Asian nation's humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety, CNBC reported.

The ruling cannot be enforced.

The US officials were least moved, however, with President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton revealing that the US would give up the "optional protocol" under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations - a 1961 international treaty that outlines diplomatic ties between nations.

The 1955 Treaty of Amity was signed between the US and its supported Shah regime in Tehran before the latter was overthrown in 1979. It had established friendly ties and the right to ICJ arbitration whenever disputes arose.