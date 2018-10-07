  • search

US rejects ICJ ruling that asked it to ease action on Iran

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Oct 7: The United States this week continued with its strong stand rejecting multilateral bodies after it pulled out of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) protocol and a 1955 treaty of friendship with Iran. The US's latest moves were triggered by the ICJ's ruling on October 3 that the former must ensure that its sanctions on Iran did not affect the West Asian nation's humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety, CNBC reported.

    US rejects ICJ ruling that asked it to ease action on Iran
    Image Courtesy: @AmbJohnBolton

    The ruling cannot be enforced.

    The US officials were least moved, however, with President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton revealing that the US would give up the "optional protocol" under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations - a 1961 international treaty that outlines diplomatic ties between nations.

    Also Read | Will raise Syria, Ukraine issues with Putin in upcoming summit: Trump

    The 1955 Treaty of Amity was signed between the US and its supported Shah regime in Tehran before the latter was overthrown in 1979. It had established friendly ties and the right to ICJ arbitration whenever disputes arose.

    Read more about:

    usa iran icj sanctions donald trump john bolton

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue