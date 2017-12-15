US regulator scraps Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday overturned "net neutrality," the regulations ensuring that internet service providers treat all website and content equally.

The Federal Communications Commission, in a 3-2 vote, adopted a proposal by Republican appointed chairman Indian- American Ajit Pai.

The critics say the move is against the interest of the consumers and favours big corporate companies.

By doing so, the Republican-majority commission has reversed the 2015 "net-neutrality" ruled of the previous Obama Administration, which mandated upon all internet service providers to treat all traffic equally, without blocking or showing content.

The decision restores the longstanding, bipartisan light-touch regulatory framework that has fostered rapid Internet growth, openness, and freedom for nearly 20 years, the FCC said in a statement after the voting.

Following detailed legal and economic analysis, as well as extensive examination of comments from consumers and stakeholders, the Commission reversed the FCC's 2015 heavy- handed utility-style regulation of broadband Internet access service, which imposed substantial costs on the entire Internet ecosystem, it said.

In place of that heavy-handed framework, the FCC is returning to the traditional light-touch framework that was in place until 2015, it asserted.

Moreover, the FCC also adopted robust transparency requirements that will empower consumers as well as facilitate effective government oversight of broadband providers' conduct, it said.

"In particular, the FCC's action has restored the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission to act when broadband providers engage in anticompetitive, unfair, or deceptive acts or practices," the federal commission said.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi described Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said FCC's radical, partisan decision to dismantle net neutrality "strikes a stunning blow" to the promise of a free and open Internet.

"With this unjustified and blatant giveaway to big providers, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is proving himself an eager executor of the Trump Administration's anti-consumer, anti- competition agenda," she said.

Pelosi alleged that FCC's rule change process was marked by haste, secrecy and technical flaws from the start.