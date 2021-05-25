Bharat Biotech expects approval of Covaxin for emergency use from WHO in July- September

Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021

US reaching 50% of American adults fully vaccinated

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, May 25: The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

COVID positive Milkha Singh clinically stable

The White House has ramped up is vaccine distribution, and coronavirus case and deaths have dramatically fallen across the nation. There are currently three vaccines in use in the United States.

The Biden administration has increased the number of inoculations it is exporting to other nations.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 22:56 [IST]