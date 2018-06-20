US pulls out of UN Human Rights Council, cites bias against Israel

The United States has announced that it is leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council. Making the announcement, Ambassador, Nikki Haley called it an organisation that is not worthy of its name.

Haley lambasted the council for its chronic bias against Israel. She also said that its membership includes accused human rights abusers such as China, Cuba, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights," Haley said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, appearing alongside Haley at the State Department, said there was no doubt that the council once had a "noble vision".

But today we need to be honest," Pompeo said. "The Human Rights Council is a poor defender of human rights."

Haley however suggested that the decision need not be a permanent one. She said that if the council did adopt reforms, the US would be happy to rejoin it. She said the withdrawal notwithstanding, the US would continue to defend human rights at the United Nations.

