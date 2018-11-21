  • search

US President and Imran Khan on Twitter war over aid to Pakistan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Amid the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan seeking bail out of $12 billion from all possible places and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United State refusing to bail out the country by sighting certain obvious reason like terrorism being one of them. US president Donald Trump has defended his administration's decision on this issue.

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    US President Donald Trump defended the US government's decision by tweeting that Pakistan has not taken enough steps to stop terrorism so it is correct to stop million of dollars of aid to Pakistan. Trump also criticised Pakistan for giving shelter of dead Al Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad. But the most interesting aspect of this development is Pakistan responded the US attack.

    [Don't make Pakistan a scapegoat for US failures: Imran Khan takes on Trump]

    Pakistan called a very senior US diplomat and told him than allegation regarding Osama bin Laden is baseless and registered the country's protest against the US President's comments. He said that Osama is a closed history and raking up the issue may deteriorate relations between both the countries. This is to recall that Pakistan is seeking bail out from all possible lenders from China, US, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, IMF and some other place. But trouble of Pakistan is far from getting over.

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan united states president donald trumps daughter donald trump

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 23:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue