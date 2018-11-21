US President and Imran Khan on Twitter war over aid to Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 21: Amid the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan seeking bail out of $12 billion from all possible places and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United State refusing to bail out the country by sighting certain obvious reason like terrorism being one of them. US president Donald Trump has defended his administration's decision on this issue.

US President Donald Trump defended the US government's decision by tweeting that Pakistan has not taken enough steps to stop terrorism so it is correct to stop million of dollars of aid to Pakistan. Trump also criticised Pakistan for giving shelter of dead Al Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad. But the most interesting aspect of this development is Pakistan responded the US attack.

[Don't make Pakistan a scapegoat for US failures: Imran Khan takes on Trump]

Pakistan called a very senior US diplomat and told him than allegation regarding Osama bin Laden is baseless and registered the country's protest against the US President's comments. He said that Osama is a closed history and raking up the issue may deteriorate relations between both the countries. This is to recall that Pakistan is seeking bail out from all possible lenders from China, US, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, IMF and some other place. But trouble of Pakistan is far from getting over.