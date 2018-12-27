US: Plane lands on highway & pilot seen running in nearby field to pee

  • search
    Washington, Dec 26: During a long journey, it is not uncommon for drivers or passengers of vehicles to pull up by the roadside to relieve themselves. But what if the same happens with a pilot of an aircraft?

    It sounds bizarre for sure but something similar happened on a state highway in the state of Alabama in the US. Commuters travelling on the road by vehicles were stunned to see a small aircraft making an emergency landing on a busy road and what was even more stunning is that they saw a man stepping out of the plane and head to a nearby field to relieve himself! Though the actual reason for the plane's landing was not that the pilot needed to pee but to see a man rushing to the field from an aircraft does give some unusual impressions.

    A couple along with their children were travelling on Interstate 20 last Sunday, December 23, when they saw the plane landing on the road ahead of their car and as they stopped behind the Cessna aircraft, the man came out of it and headed to the nearby field. The wife of the man who took a video of the incident, Fredie Carmichael, was left asking with surprise: "Is he peeing?" Carmichael though said in his tweet with the video that the plane was said to have an engine failure. The man who came out of the flight was found to be a student who was on his first flight.

    The video went viral with the Twitterati coming up with their reactions.

    The plane actually had an engine failure

    Atlanta-based WXIA-TV later reported that the Federal Aviation Administration informed about the single-engine plane which started its flight from the Talladega Municipal Airport in Alabama and there were two persons in it. Alabama State Troopers told AI.com said the plane made an emergency landing because of an engine failure and no one was hurt.

    Jim Williams, the aircraft's flight instructor, said it was 4 or 5 miles from the airport when he sensed some issue. "The flight instructor tried to troubleshoot, but the engine wasn't working," WSBTV Atlanta reported. William said it was his student pilot's first flight and was happy that everyone was safe.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 7:15 [IST]
