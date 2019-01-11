US: Nearly dead man wakes up when removed off life support

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 11: We haven't heard a miracle like this, may be ever. Have you? A man's family gave up hope of him making it after it looked like that he had a severe stroke and brain swelling. Scott Marr was found unresponsive at his home in Nebraska on December 12 and even the doctors gave up.

Scott's daughter Preston told KETV that her father was intubated and though he didn't seem to be in any sort of pain, he wasn't responding either.

"The neurosurgeon said if there was anything he could do, he would do it, but that we needed to prepare ourselves for the reality of the situation," she said. Expecting the worse, the family even started planning Scott's burial and funeral. It cited the doctors' sinister verdict that the man was on his way to brain death and the equipment were turned off.

Also Read | US family adopts 7 siblings from foster care, makes Christmas 2018 very very special

Preston told World-Herald of Omaha, Nebraska: "None of us wanted him lying in that hospital bed any longer than he had to."

And then, the 'divine' intervened on December 14. Preston visited her father and greeted him "Hi, Dad" expecting him to respond that she saw just that happening. Scott cracked a smile at her!

Preston later said that it was so unbelievable that she thought she was dreaming. She even asked Scott to move his fingers and toes and he obliged. It was a stunning surprise for the daughter and later, for the entire family.

It was later found out that Scott did not suffer from a stroke actually but rather from PRES (posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome), as per KMTV. PRES is known to be a "poorly understood" neurological condition which is often linked to high blood pressure.

Now, Scott is recovering and undergoing physical therapy and has even earned the nickname "Miracle Man".

Also Read | This cute video made me remember my own grandpa some relations are priceless

The man later said that he though is not an extremely religious person but he believes in God and is now convinced that the Almighty is there for him.