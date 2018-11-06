Election Result 
US midterm polls: Democrats had to fall back on Obama since it has shortage of leaders

By
    Washington, Nov 6: Barack Obama is back. The former president of the US, who has been reluctant to speak out against his successor, the current incumbent Donald Trump, in public, changed his gears in the run-up to the midterm elections that the US will be going to on Tuesday, November 6.

    Former President Barack Obama
    Former President Barack Obama

    During the campaign for the elections in which his Democratic Party has a lot at stake, the ex-president came out loud against Trump and targeted him in sharp and systematic criticism. No former US president has been coming down heavily on his successor in three-quarters of a century, the New York Times reported.

    Also Read | US mid-term polls: Democrats have advantage just ahead of election, says survey

    "Although some admirers believe he remains too restrained in an era of Trumpian bombast, Mr. Obama has excoriated the incumbent for "lying" and "fear-mongering" and pulling "a political stunt" by sending troops to the border. As he opened a final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday's midterm elections, Mr. Obama has re-emerged as the Democrats' most prominent face, pitting president versus president over the future of the country," a Times report said.

    Last week, Obama, who served as the president of the US between 2009 and 2017, gave a fiery speech in Miami in which he said even the conservatives will find Trump's disregard for the constitution and basic decency disturbing.

    "I know there are sincere conservatives who are compassionate and must think there is nothing compassionate about ripping immigrant children from the arms of their mothers at the border," the 57-year-old leader, who himself was targeted harshly by Trump during his campaign, said.

    Also Read | US mid-term elections 2018: Know about Senate & House of Representatives scenario

    The Democrats have a golden opportunity to restrict Trump's way of doing things by increasing their influence in the Senate and House of Representatives in the mid-term polls but since the party in disarray doesn't have strong enough faces to take on Trump, it has fallen back on the former president's shoulder to lead their campaign.

    Read more about:

    usa barack obama donald trump midterm polls

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
