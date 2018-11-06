US midterm polls: American media houses remember 2016, to go slow this time

Washington, Nov 6: Two years ago, on November 8, a number of American media houses were left stunned and shocked as Donald Trump went on to win the presidency, defeating Hillary Clinton. Researches and reports still continue to pour in as to what had gone wrong on a day that had left American politics polarised like never before.

The world's oldest democracy is approaching yet another election today - the mid-term one which is being seen as a mandate on President Trump's administration halfway into his tenure. However, the media houses have decided to wait and watch more this time and not jump to conclusions.

'No idea what's going to happen'

According to a report in POLITICO, the CNN's Washington bureau has prepared 16 possible outcomes of the midterm elections so that any eventuality can be covered. Sam Feist, CNN's W'shington bureau chief, was quoted as saying: "I have no idea what's going to happen." He said his team is ready for whatever results that come out.

In The Washington Post, national editor Steven Ginsberg has said that he has asked reporters and editors covering the mid-term polls with a "not knowing" mindset. At The New York Times, too, a similar scenario is visible as politics editor Patrick Healy has emphasised on preparation and more preparation with "eyes wide open for a number of scenarios", the Politico reported.

In 2016, a number of top media organisations had arrived at the conclusion that Clinton would easily defeat Trump, who for most part of the election campaign, was seen as a caricature. But the business tycoon eventually proved everybody wrong and the media was blasted. This time around, the media executives are extra cautious so they don't end up looking fool once again, both for their viewers, readers and the critics.

Once bitten, twice shy.