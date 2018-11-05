  • search

All eyes on US mid-term polls tomorrow: Can Trump be stopped?

    Washington, Nov 5: This is a big moment for US President Donald Trump since he took over the office in January 2017. It's almost near the middle of his term and the mercurial Republican president and his party could gauge the mood of the nation from the all-important mid-term elections set to be held on Tusday, November 6.

    US President Donald Trump

    The question which is doing the round is: Will the Grand Old Party be able to dominate both the houses of the Congress or will the Democrats begin to make a comeback?

    If history is to be seen, it is not that the president's party which does well in mid-term elections. In 2010, two years after Trump's predecessor Barack Obama came to power, the Democrats lost over 60 seats in the House.

    The Opposition Democrats too have a tough task in hand for the November 6 elections. They need to win 23 seats held by the Republicans to wrest control and limit Trump's ability to act on some of his controversial election promises, like erecting the border wall with Mexico. A big loss would also be seen as a major blow to Trump who has spent a long time now campaigning for the GoP and targeting the Opposition over a plethora of issues.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 14:42 [IST]
