  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US: Indian-origin restaurant owner accused of sexually harassment

    By PTI
    |

    New York, Mar 21: An Indian-origin owner of a restaurant franchise has been accused of sexually harassing women employees.

    The accused, Manish Patel, is the owner and general manager of Swami Pancake, a franchise of an American pancake restaurant chain in Florida, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a statement.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The agency alleged that Patel frequently asked female servers to go out on dates with him, made crude sexual comments at them and touched them inappropriately.

    The EEOC filed a lawsuit saying that the restaurant franchise violated federal laws when its owner and general manager subjected a class of female employees to sexual harassment.

    It said such conduct violates the provisions of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex.

    The EEOC filed the suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

    [Kerala: Man arrested for harassing woman pilot]

    The agency seeks back pay, compensatory and punitive damages for the discrimination meted out to the victims as well as injunctive relief.

    Regional attorney for the EEOC's Miami District Office Robert Weisberg said the agency will continue to fight against sexual harassment, including in the restaurant industry, where the menace continues to be so pervasive.

    PTI

    More UNITED STATES News

    Read more about:

    united states new york sexual harassment

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue