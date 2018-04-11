New US national security adviser John Bolton made his presence felt soon after joining the office as the Donald Trump administration's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert resigned at the former's request, official sources said on Tuesday, April 10. Bossert thus became another top official to join the departure queue from the White House. Recently, Trump's national security spokesperson Michael Anton quit the White House to return to writing and academics. It was said that Bolton's formal arrival at work on Monday, April 9, had played a part in his exit.

Bolton himself replaced HR McMaster as the third national security adviser of the Trump administration in less than a year and a half.

Forty-three-year-old Bossert is a former deputy national security adviser to President George W Bush who monitored the official response to the mayhem that Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico last year and also the cybersecurity policy.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that President Trump was grateful to Bossert for his hard work towards America's safety and security.

"Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters," she said.

The Democrats raised concern over the flurry of exits with Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, telling CNN that Bolton seemed to be in a swift mode to either eliminate several of the president's advisers or push them towards early retirement.

Jamil Jaffer, a former chief counsel to the Senator foreign relations panel and associate counsel to President Bush called Bossert's 'ouster' a "huge mistake" especially at a time when tensions are high and the national security team is witnessing a big churning. He also called Bossert a "very smart and highly skilled national security leader".

Among the senior officials who have left the Trump administration in less than one-and-half-years since it took over are Michael Flynn and McMaster (national security advisers), Reince Priebus (White House Chief of Staff), Hope Hicks and Anthony Scaramucci (communications directors), Gary Cohen (economic adviser), Steve Bannon (chief strategist) and Rex Tillerson (secretary of state), among others.

