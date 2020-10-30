US health official dresses up as clown while announcing COVID-19 deaths

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking to restrict use of Remdesivir, HCQ in COVID-19 cases

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Wahington, Oct 30: The public health authority in USA's Oregon state has taken an unusual appearance while sharing the important statistics pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video showing the health official in Oregon, US, dressed up as a clown during the state's latest coronavirus announcement has became viral.

The woman, a senior health adviser for the Oregon Health Authority, Dr Claire Poche, who is dressed in a black shirt with white polka dots along with yellow pants said, "As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today. Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19 related deaths to 608," she says in the video.

After her speech, she is seen wearing a mask.

The costume was actually part of a discussion on celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic.

The video was later taken forward by Poche's colleague and senior adviser Shimi Sharief, who was wearing a funny onesie in order to tell the public about how to celebrate Halloween safely, adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines.

The video has garnered over 1 million views on Twitter and counting. It is being shared extensively on other social media platforms as well.