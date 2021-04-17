YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    us shooting

    US FedEx mass shooting: 4 Sikhs among 8 dead

    By
    |

    Washington, Apr 17: At least eight people, including four Sikhs, were killed and five others were left injured in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in the US state of Indiana, according to community leaders.

    The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, died by suicide after the shooting on early Friday morning, taking the toll to nine.

    US FedEx mass shooting

    About 90 per cent of the workers at this delivery service facility are said to be Indian-Americans, mostly from the local Sikh community.

    California office building shooting kills 4, including child, suspect woundedCalifornia office building shooting kills 4, including child, suspect wounded

    "This is very heart breaking. The Sikh community is devastated by this tragic incident," community leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa told PTI over the phone after meeting family members of the employees of the FedEx facility.

    Maninder Singh Walia, community activist, said the four Sikhs who have died are Amarjt Kaur Sekhon (female), 48, Jaswinder Kaur (female), Amarjit Kaur Johal (female) and Jaswinder Singh (male).

    Harpreet Singh Gill (male), 45, has received an injury and is hospitalised. The Indianapolis Police is yet to release the names of those killed in the mass shooting.

    US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressed condolences over the tragic killings.

    "Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night," Biden said in a statement.

    MORE us shooting NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X