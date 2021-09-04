YouTube
    US expects Taliban to form inclusive government in Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Sep 04: The international community expects the Taliban to form an inclusive government, the United States has said.

    Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said, " as we've said and as countries around the world have said, there is an expectation that any government that emerges now will have some real inclusivity, and that it will have non-Talibs in it who are representative of different communities and different interests in Afghanistan."

    US expects Taliban to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
    US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken

    He further added that the US will see what, in fact, emerges. But I have to tell you that as important as what the government looks like is, more important still is what any government does. That is what we are really looking at. We are looking at what actions, what policies any new Afghan government pursues. That is what matters the most, Blinken further said.

    "These are the things that that we're looking at. And, again, not just us, many countries around the world," he also added.

    "That diplomacy has already produced a statement signed by more than 100 countries and the UN Security Council resolution that makes clear the international community's expectations of a Taliban-led government, including freedom of travel; making good on its commitments on counterterrorism; upholding the basic rights of Afghans, including women and minorities; and forming an inclusive government and rejecting reprisals," Blinken said.

    "On Sunday, I'll be heading to Doha where I'll meet with Qatari leaders to express our deep gratitude for all that they're doing to support the evacuation effort. I'll also have a chance to meet with Afghans, including our locally employed staff from the Embassy in Kabul, who are now safely in Doha preparing for their journey to the United States," the Secretary of State also said.

    "There's currently no plans to do any meetings with the Taliban in Doha. This is very much focused on our relationship with Qatar, thanking them for the incredible support that they've given, as well as on the German side. That'll be a fundamental message throughout the trip," he added.

