    US elections 2020: Trump slams media for blocking alleged graft cases against Biden

    Washington, Oct 28: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the mainstream media and big tech companies for blocking the alleged corruption cases against his opponent Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

    Nobody has ever seen anything like we're witnessing right now. I think it's a very sad time and it'll go down as a very sad era for the media and certainly for big tech (companies), Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for the day on a campaign trail.

    US President Donald Trump

    I think what is going on with all of those companies -- I think they've hurt themselves very badly because they've been so restrictive. And, you know, when they don't want to show corruption, like you have with Biden -- that's totally corruption and everybody knows it -- and they're trying to protect, because he can make them wealthier, whereas they understand me, Trump said.

    They understand where I'm coming from. It's very unfair. Nobody has ever seen anything like it. It's not freedom of the press, I mean, it's the opposite. And, of course, the media is in the same bag, said the president.

    At a separate election rally in the battleground State of Wisconsin, his elder son Donald J Trump Jr alleged that the media and the big tech companies are now campaigning on behalf of Biden and the Democratic Party.

    The mainstream media, today is indulging in censorship, he said, alleging that they are not letting any negative news against Biden and his family getting out.

    Your First Amendment is on the table, Trump Jr said.

    They will do everything they can to silence you, he alleged.

    It is a point of no return, he said, accusing social media of backing Democrats.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
    Settings X