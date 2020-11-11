US Elections 2020: Trump's refusal to concede 'an embarrassment', says Biden

YouTube
    Washington, Nov 11: Speaking at his first press conference since he was declared the winner of US Elections, President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's refusal to concede his election loss an "embarrassment".

    Joe Biden

    But Biden who has been making contact with foreign leaders - insisted nothing would stop the transfer of power.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump took to Twitter to fire off several tweets in capital letters about "massive ballot counting abuse", asserting, "We will win!"

    As happens every four years, US media projected the election winner.

    None of the state-by-state results have yet been certified, several vote counts are continuing, and the outcome will only be set in stone once the US Electoral College meets on 14 December.

    "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden, a Democrat, said in Wilmington, Delaware in a speech.

    "The only thing that, how can I say this tactfully, I think it will not help the president's legacy."

    "At the end of the day, you know, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20," Biden added, referring to inauguration day.

    Trump on the other hand has been making unsubstantiated claims that Biden was only able to win the election through electoral corruption, but no proof has emerged so far to support the allegation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
