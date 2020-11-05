US Elections 2020 to be marred by legal suits

Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 05: President Donald Trump has threatened to contest the elections. On Wednesday lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia trying to halt the vote counting trends towards Democrat and challenger, Joe Biden.

Trump has been claiming that he has not been given a meaningful access to the counting locations to observe the process for opening and tabulating ballots as guaranteed under the state law.

The campaign also said that it would request a recount in Wisconsin. A suit seeking to stop the vote count in Georgia was also filed. At a press conference, the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Rudy Giuliani suggested that another lawsuit could be filed in Wisconsin.

Trump has said on several occasions that he could lose the elections only if it were stolen from him. He also said that increased voting by mail would lead to widespread fraud.

While Trump holds a lead in Pennsylvania, there are thousands of mail in ballots that are yet to be counted and this could tilt the balance in Biden's favour. On the other had several networks have called Michigan in Biden's favour.

We are winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous margin, Trump said in an address from the White House. He also said, " frankly we did win the elections the President also said.

This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop, Trump also said.

We were winning everything, and counting was called off. He also accused Joe Biden of election fraud. As far as I am concerned, we have already won the election, Trump said.

He said, they knew they could not win, so they said, let us go to court. We are getting to this election and frankly, we did win. Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the Supreme Court, Trump also said.

Vice President, Mike Pence said the Americans have cast their vote for four more years of Donald Trump. As the votes are being counted, we will remain vigilant, Pence also said. We are on the road to victory and we will make America great again, again, he also said.