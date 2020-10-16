YouTube
    Washington, Oct 16: President Donald Trump says he doesn't mind running against former Vice President Joe Biden, but he wouldn't want to run against his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

    Speaking to supporters in Iowa on Wednesday, Trump got some of his biggest cheers when he brought up her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    US elections 2020: Made the right choice with Amy says Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    He joked, Please promise me, Amy, you'll never run. Trump calls Barrett a great intellect who is deftly handling the questioning she is getting, particularly from Democrats, and she handles it like nothing.

    US elections 2020: Feel like Superman says Donald Trump

    Trump says he hasn't spoken with Barrett for a few days, and I just want to say we made the right choice with Amy. If Barrett is confirmed, which is expected, she would replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

    Story first published: Friday, October 16, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
