    Washington, Nov 04: Keep the faith, we are going to win this said Democrat challenger, Joe Biden.

    The results are continuing to trickle in and the fight is still close. Biden in a short address at Wilmington, Delaware said that he is confident of victory. He also said that the voter turn out has been good and his team has done a great job in the election campaign.

    US elections 2020: Keep the faith, we are winning says Biden
    He said that it is not his job to declare the election. We have done great and all of you keep the faith because we are going to win, Biden also said.

    US Election 2020 Result: Joe Biden maintains lead over Donald Trump as polls close in more states

    "Good evening. Your patience is commendable." he says, adding: "We feel good about where we are," to the sound of blaring car horns from his audience of supports. He was on stage with his wife Jill on stage.

    us elections joe biden

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
    X