US elections 2020: Feel like Superman says Donald Trump

US Elections 2020: In latest twist of 2020 count, SC halts census

US Election 2020: 72 per cent Indian-Americans plan to vote for Joe Biden, finds survey

US Elections 2020: The worst candidate in history says Trump on Biden

US Elections 2020: Joe Biden to provide citizenship to 11 million people if voted to power

US elections 2020: Made the right choice with Amy says Trump

US elections 2020: Biden raised record USD 383 million in September

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Oct 16: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month.

The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves him with USD 432 million in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election.

He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.

US Elections 2020: Joe Biden to provide citizenship to 11 million people if voted to power

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president.

During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.

In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse President Donald Trump's once-formidable cash reserves. Biden's campaign and the DNC raised USD 364 million in August.

In the tweet announcing his September haul, Biden thanked his supporters and said he was humbled.

He added: There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news. The Trump campaign hasn't yet released their September fundraising numbers.