    US Capitol under lockdown after car rams barricade injuring two cops; suspect shot

    By
    |

    Washington, Apr 02: A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

    Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

    Capitol Police say that someone "rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers" and that a suspect was taken into custody.

    The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

    The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

    Friday, April 2, 2021, 23:43 [IST]
    X