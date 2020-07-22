YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US asks China to close Houston consulate

    By
    |

    Houston, July 22: The United States has asked Beijing to shut its consulate in the Houston within the next 72 hours,

    China has called the move unprecedented escalation. It has also said that the move is unjustified and outrageous.

    US asks China to close Houston consulate

    Editor of the Communist Party's Global Times Newspaper, Hu Xinjin tweeted about the development. Hours after his tweet, firefighters descended on the consulate following witness reports that papers were being burned outside in open containers.

    Videos posted online showed fires in multiple containers, with smoke rising into the sky. TV stations said that firefighters were not allowed inside the complex. The fire was however later extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china united states

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue