US admits drone strike in Kabul killed civilians, not ISIS operatives

Washington, Sep 18: The drone strike launched by the United States following the attack on the Kabul Airport last month appears to be a mistake. The strike killed 10 civilians, including children instead of the Islamic State Khorasan Province terrorists.

US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie.said that the strike was meant to target a suspected IS operation that the US intelligence had reasonable certainty aimed to attack the Kabul Airport.

McKenzie told reporters that the strike was a tragic mistake. I offer my deepest condolences to the surviving family members of those who were killed US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin said in a statement.

We apologise and we will endeavour to learn from this horrible mistake he also said.

McKenzie said that the government was studying how the payments for the damages could be made to the families of those who lost their lives in the strike. He said that the US forces had tracked a while Toyota Corolla that the group was allegedly using. We selected this car based on its movement at a known target area of interest to us, he also said.

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:50 [IST]