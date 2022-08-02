YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    US: 1 dead, 6 shot in Northeast Washington DC mass shooting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Aug 02: One person was killed and five others were shot at on Monday (local time) at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC. The incident was confirmed by DC Police Department. The mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway.

    Police say the call came in at 8:37 p.m. for a reported shooting in the residential area.

    US: 1 dead, 6 shot in Northeast Washington DC mass shooting
    Mass shooting in Washington. Image courtesy: ANI

    Taking to Twitter, DC Police Department said there were preliminary reports of multiple victims in the incident.

    "Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly," DC Police Department tweeted.

    Canada: Multiple killed in shooting spree targeting homeless people in British ColumbiaCanada: Multiple killed in shooting spree targeting homeless people in British Columbia

    The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released by the authorities.

    Comments

    More DEATH News  

    Read more about:

    death mass shooting washington united states

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X