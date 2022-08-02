US: 1 dead, 6 shot in Northeast Washington DC mass shooting

India records first death due to monkeypox? Samples of 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala, come out positive

Washington, Aug 02: One person was killed and five others were shot at on Monday (local time) at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC. The incident was confirmed by DC Police Department. The mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway.

Police say the call came in at 8:37 p.m. for a reported shooting in the residential area.

Taking to Twitter, DC Police Department said there were preliminary reports of multiple victims in the incident.

"Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly," DC Police Department tweeted.

The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released by the authorities.

