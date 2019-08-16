UNSC ‘closed door' meet on Kashmir ends, Russia asks India-Pak to resolve issue bilaterally

By Vishal S

United Nations, Aug 16: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss Kashmir issue which has been called on China's insistence has ended. China had asked for a meeting after its close ally Pakistan pushed for it following India's August 5 decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports say that Russia supported India and asked both countries to solve issue bilaterally. China is said to suppoted Pakistan.

Russia's deputy permanent representative, Dimitry Polyanskiy told reporters before entering the meeting room that Moscow's view is that it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, a PTI report said.

Pakistan had also written a letter on the issue to Poland, the Council President for the month of August, reports said. China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President, reports earlier quoted a Diplomat as saying.

The last time such a meeting on Kashmir was held was in 1965. The discussions to be held today is being referred to as a closed door consultation. This means it would not be considered a full security meeting.

China had formally asked for "closed consultations" in the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

For long India has maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bi-lateral one and after the abrogation of Article 370 the issue is internal.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.