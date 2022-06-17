United States is there for India: Biden administration

Washington, Jun 17: The Biden administration on Thursday said that "we are there" for India while stating that New Delhi's relationship with Moscow developed over several decades when Washington was not ready for it.

"We have had a number of discussions with our Indian partners, and the point that we have made is that every country is going to have a different relationship with Moscow," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

He noted Delhi's relationship with Moscow was developed over several decades.

"It developed over the course of decades at a time when the United States was not prepared or able to be a partner of choice for the Indian government," Price said. "That has changed. This is a legacy of a bipartisan tradition now that has been the case for more than two decades. It goes back really to the Clinton administration, certainly to the George W Bush administration, where the United States has sought a partnership with India, has sought to be a partner of choice for India, including when it comes to the security realm," he said.

Price pointed out that India-Russia's relationship was not built in a course of days, weeks or months. "I mentioned before that India's relationship with Russia was built up over the course of many decades, as countries reorient their relationship with Moscow, as we have seen many of them do. This will be a gradual process," he said. "But throughout it all, we have made clear to our Indian partners that we are there for them. We are ready and able, and willing to partner with them. And we've done just that," Price added.

"Of course, we had a '2+2' dialogue with our Indian partners not too long ago. We will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again in the context of the I2U2, the arrangement we have with the UAE and Israel, along with India, incorporating India into many of the partnerships we have, including of course the Quad," he said. "And that is a group this administration has sought to revitalise, and it has done so at very high levels," the official claimed.

