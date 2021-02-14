YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

    By
    |

    Dubai, Feb 14: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

    The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The image comes from its "Amal," or "Hope," space probe.

    The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

    More UAE News

    Read more about:

    uae mars

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X