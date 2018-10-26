Under Imran Khan, Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and FIF now have legit status

New Delhi, Oct 26: Hafiz Saeed, the boss of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba appears to have been given a breather by Pakistan. His so called charity outfits, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniyat are no longer mentioned in the list of banned outfits.

It may be recalled that in February, former Pakistan president, Mamnoon Hussain had promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti Terrorism Act of 1997 under which terrorists and their organisations were banned. It was under this ordinance that the JuD and FIF were proscribed.

It has now come to light hat the ordinance has lapsed and was never extended by the new government under Imran Khan. This was submitted before the Islamabad High Court.

Following the ordinance Saeed had challenged the same while stating that it was against the sovereignty and Constitution of Pakistan.

With the new government failing to extending the ordinance, it would mean that both these outfits are legitimate in Pakistan. This would also mean that people can make donations to the organisations as well and the same would not be monitored. When the ordinance was passed and both these outfits were proscribed, people were barred from making any donations to these outfits.

Intelligence agencies from across the world have said that both the JuD and FIF were just fronts of the Lashkar. These outfits under the garb of charity work collected and channelised funds towards the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which in turn used it for terror related activities.