UN rights chief to step down over 'geo-political context'

United Nations, Dec 20: UN rights chief Zeid Raad Al Hussein, a harsh critic of US President Donald Trump, will step down next year, saying he will not seek another mandate "in the current geo-political context," according to an email sent to staff.

"I have decided not to seek a second four-year term. To do so, in the current geo-political context, might involve bending a knee in supplication; muting a statement of advocacy; lessening the independence and integrity of my voice - which is your voice," he wrote in the email which was seen by

PTI