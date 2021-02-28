YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UN Human Rights Office says 18 dead in Myanmar crackdown

    By
    |

    Yangon, Feb 28: The UN Human Rights Office says it has received "credible information" that a crackdown Sunday on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded.

    UN Human Rights Office says 18 dead in Myanmar crackdown

    "Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku," it said in a statement, referring to several cities in Myanmar.

    Covid-19 cases surge in Maharashtra; Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7

    "Tear gas was also reportedly used in various locations as well as flash-bang and stun grenades."

    "We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters," its spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani was quoted saying.

    It would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding that the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup.

    More MYANMAR News

    Read more about:

    myanmar

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X